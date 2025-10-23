Both India women's national cricket team and the New Zealand women's national cricket team are having four points from five matches in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Both sides will be eyeing to inch closer to the fourth semi-final while fighting in the IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. The match is being played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, October 23. New Zealand have won the toss and Sophie Devine has elected to ball first. Harmanpreet Kaur & co. have one change. Amanjot Kaur replaced by Jemimah Rodrigues. India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Navi Mumbai Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Toss Report

IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Playing XIs:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

