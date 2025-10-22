After three back-to-back defeats, the morale of hosts India Women's National Cricket Team must be down. The Women in Blue had started off as one of the favourites in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. They had won their first two games against neighbours Sri Lanka and Pakistan. But what followed next were the horrendous three defeats. Now, Team India are poised to face New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team. When is IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women’s World 2025 Match? What is the H2H Record? Who Are the Key Players? Read India Women vs New Zealand Women Match Preview.

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand Women's ODI match, both sides are having four points from their first five games. Ahead of this game, India are placed fourth while New Zealand are fifth, with the only difference being NRR. A win here would strengthen the case for each side for the fourth spot in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals. The first three have already been booked by table-toppers Australia, South Africa, and England.

Navi Mumbai Weather Updates Live for IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025

The IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 ODI match is scheduled to be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The India Women vs New Zealand Women match is organized to begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, October 22. The weather during the match time in Navi Mumbai is a bit concerning. The weather forecast predicts heavy thunderstorms and rainfall, which can cause halts in the fixture. The temperature is expected to be around 33 and 28 degrees Celsius. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Australia Reach Top Spot After Win Against Third-Placed England.

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Cricket Stadium is known for its true bounce and consistent pace. Also, the surface at this venue feels a lot flatter. So, a batting-friendly wicket can be expected for the IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. Also, spinners might get greater assistance. Pacers might get help only in the initial overs.

