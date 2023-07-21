A scintillating victory for India A as they make it to the final and are all set to have a rematch there with arch-rivals Pakistan A as they beat Bangladesh A in the semifinal ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 by 51 runs. India A were put in to bat first and they struggled with the bat losing wickets at regular interval. Captain Yash Dhull (66) played a captain's knock and took India to a competitive total on a tricky pitch. Bangladesh A got off to a good start and looked like will cruise to a victory but Nishant Sindhu picks a five-wicket haul to hand India a memorable victory.

India A Defeat Bangladesh A

A FIFER from Nishant Sindhu inspires India 'A' to the Final of the #ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup 👏👏 India 'A' successfully defend the total and complete a 51-run win 🙌 Scorecard - https://t.co/XnH1m6JqPM #ACC pic.twitter.com/vgRAizbXIK — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2023

