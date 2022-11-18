The 1st T20I game between India vs New Zealand which was set to be held at Wellington has been abandoned due to heavy rain. The weather forecast predicted rain interruptions before the game and now the first of the three match series is wahsed out with a ball being bowled,

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022 Abandoned

Update: First T20I in Wellington called off due to rain #NZvIND https://t.co/vXRBTIzl6H — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)