Black Caps all-rounder Glenn Phillips has demonstrated his versatility by successfully landing a light aircraft at Auckland’s Ardmore Aerodrome. The New Zealand cricketer, widely recognised for his athleticism on the field, recently shared footage of the technical manoeuvre as he continues his journey toward obtaining a commercial pilot’s licence. Phillips has been vocal about his aviation ambitions for several years, fitting flight hours around a demanding international cricket schedule. This latest milestone follows a dedicated period of training post the T20 World Cup 2026. New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Series 2026 Schedule.

Glenn Phillips Shows Off Skills as a Pilot

Glenn Phillips flying & landing aircraft in Auckland🛩️ pic.twitter.com/BJ2ZAMO4by — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) March 18, 2026

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