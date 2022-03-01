The Indian women's team would compete in their final warm-up game against West Indies tomorrow, at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora. The match begins at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast and live streaming of this warm-up match would not be available. However, Star Sports, who are the official broadcasters of the tournament in India, would televise and provide live streaming of the matches when the tournament begins.

The #CWC22 captains look ready 🤩 One week to go! 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/6jlemHhFdq — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 25, 2022

