Previously only the Test and ODI squad was announced for Indian Cricket Team touring West Indies. Now, the Senior Men’s Selection Committee on Wednesday picked India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies to be played in the Caribbean Islands and in Florida, USA. Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar among the new faces. Sanju Samson and Avesh Khan also gets recalled. Rinku Singh fails to find place.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

India's Squad For West Indies T20I Series Announced

Alert🚨: #TeamIndia's squad for T20I series against the West Indies announced. https://t.co/AGs92S3tcz — BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2023

