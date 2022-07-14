The BCCI on Thursday, picked an 18-member squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies, which starts on July 29. As expected, senior players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested while Rohit Sharma would continue to lead the side. KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav were named in the squad but their inclusions were subject to fitness. Ravichandran Ashwin too made a return to the T20I side.

See Full Squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. *Inclusion of KL Rahul & Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness. — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2022

