India have won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title by defeating South Africa in the final. At one point in the league stages it felt like India will be out of the league stages after losing three games in a row. But then they returned strong beating New Zealand and their comeback began. Pratika Rawal scored a century in that match and helped India win. She got injured in the next match against Bangladesh and got ruled out of the competition. As India won, Pratika joined the celebrations in wheelchair and also shared her reaction on the memorable title victory. Sachin Tendulkar Lauds India As They Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Title, Pens Down Emotional Note Comparing Achievement With 1983 Victory (See Post).

Injured Pratika Rawal Joins India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

