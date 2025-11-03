Former Indian cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar was present at the Dr DY Patil cricket stadium in Navi Mumbai as ICC's guest during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final between India Women and South Africa Women. India won their maiden World Cup title by beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final. After the victory, Sachin Tendulkar penned down a note lauding the efforts of the India Women cricketers and compared their achievement with Indian men's team's maiden World Cup victory in 1983 which inspired generations. India Winning Moment Video: Watch Harmanpreet Kaur's Sensational Catch That Sealed India's Historic ICC Women's World Cup Title Win.

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds India As They Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Title

1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. 🏏 Today, our Women’s Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift… pic.twitter.com/YiFeqpRipc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 2, 2025

