Rohit Sharma injured his wrist in the nets while facing throw downs. The Indian captan required attention and was given the ice pack for around half an hour. Fortunately, after the treatment, Rohit was seen back in the nets facing throw downs. India take on England in the all-important semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

After half hour of icing the wrist, Rohit Sharma is back in the net, resting his arm against slow throw downs #INDvENG #T20WorldCup @cricbuzz pic.twitter.com/AEguHny8ib — Kaushik R (@kaushik_cb) November 8, 2022

