Rohit Sharma's Vijay Hazare Trophy return went incredibly well, with the batter hitting a majestic 155 in the Mumbai vs Sikkim VHT 2025-26 match. However, Sharma got out for a first-ball duck in Mumbai's second Group C Elite match against Uttarakhand at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Opening the innings for Mumbai, Sharma faced the final ball of the first over by Uttarakhand pacer Bora, and handed a catch to Jagmohan Nagarkoti to get out on zero, while attempting his favourite pull shot. Rohit Sharma’s On-Field Kindness Towards Young Virat Kohli Fan During Mumbai vs Sikkim VHT 2025-26 Match Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Falls For Golden Duck

This is how Rohit Sharma was dismissed on Golden Duck trying to play a pull shot on a bouncer. 💔#VijayHazareTrophy #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/Nx5hjyXOuf — Krrish (@meri_mrziii) December 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

