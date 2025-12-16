An Instagram Reel featuring a homeless woman claiming to be the wife of the late charismatic Indian cricketer, Salim Durani, has gone viral, igniting widespread conversation and controversy. The video, which shows the woman making the unexpected claim, quickly captured public attention because Durani's private life. As per reports in Times of India and Rediff, Durani was briefly married to a woman named Rekha, and interestingly the old aged woman, who is homeless now, is named Rekha as well. However, whether she is same Rekha or not is yet to be confirmed. The striking nature of the woman's current circumstances combined with the fame of the legendary al-rounder has fueled intense online debate, with many viewers expressing sympathy, while others question the authenticity of the startling personal revelation.

Watch Video of Homeless Woman Claiming to Be Salim Durani's Wife

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARUN MISHRA (@tarun.mishra17)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

