Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has been appointed as the chief selector of the Pakistan men's cricket team ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. The decision was officially announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media. Inzamam thus returns to the role he had held from 2016-2019. Under him, Pakistan had won the Champions Trophy 2017 with a win over arch-rivals India in the final. It remains to be seen whether Mickey Arthur and Grant Bradburn remain members of the selection committee after this appointment. PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf Says ‘No Concrete Decisions’ Have Been Taken On Pakistan Cricket Team's Coaching and Management Staff.

Inzamam-ul-Haq Named New Pakistan Cricket Team Chief Selector

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq has been appointed national men's chief selector. pic.twitter.com/TnPdQaoXvW — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 7, 2023

