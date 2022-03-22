Andre Russell was in some mood to clear the fence as the West Indies' explosive all-rounder was seen unleashing some powerful shots in the nets while preparing for IPL 2022. Russell was retained by KKR ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction and he would be expected to play a huge role in the franchise's campaign this season.

Watch Videos:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)