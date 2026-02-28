MS Dhoni has officially landed in Chennai to join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pre-season camp for the Indian Premier League 2026. The 44-year-old veteran's arrival sparked massive fanfare at the airport, confirming his commitment to the franchise for his 19th IPL season. Retained as an uncapped player for INR 4 crore, Dhoni remains vital to CSK's setup. Even with limited time on the pitch, he offers invaluable guidance to captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. SRH Jersey for IPL 2026 Unveiled: Nitish Kumar Reddy Seen in Fiery Avatar As All-Rounder Showcases Official Kit For Upcoming Season (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Arrives In Chennai Ahead of IPL 2026

