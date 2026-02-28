Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have officially unveiled their new jersey ahead of the IPL 2026 (Indian Premier League) season. The franchise released a launch video featuring star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. Showcasing a fierce new avatar, Reddy modelled the updated kit, which retains the franchise's iconic orange and black colour scheme whilst introducing bold new patterns as rapper Hanumankind raps in the background as the theme track. Lucknow Super Giants Unveil New Jersey For IPL 2026; Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram, and Mohammed Shami Don Red and Blue-Striped Kit (Watch Video).

SRH Unveils Official Jersey For IPL 2026

𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐄 𝐍𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐅𝐈𝐄𝐑𝐘 🤌🔥 Our official jersey for 2026 is here, Orange Army 🧡 🎵: Hanumankind pic.twitter.com/Vwn4sYsVk8 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 28, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (SunRisers Hyderabad). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)