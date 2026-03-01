Legendary wicketkeeper MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad have commenced their preparations for IPL 2026 Indian Premier League). The duo arrived in Chennai this weekend to a warm fan reception before hitting the nets for the franchise's first pre-season training camp on Sunday. In a clip shared by CSK on socials, Dhoni and Gaikwad could be batting adjacent to each other in separate nets. MS Dhoni Arrives In Chennai, Joins CSK Camp Ahead of IPL 2026 (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni. Ruturaj Gaikwad Hit Nets For CSK

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)