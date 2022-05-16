Mitchell Marsh scored a brilliant fifty and Shardul Thakur scalped four wickets as Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 17 runs in IPL 2022 on Monday, May 16. With this result, they have leaped to the fourth spot on the points table. Chasing 160, Punjab got off to a good start but lost wickets consistently, which dented their innings and eventually, they fell short by 17 runs. Jitesh Sharma fought hard for his side with a 44-run knock but eventually, it was not enough.

That's how you fight 👊 We win by 1⃣7⃣ runs 💙#PBKSvDC — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)