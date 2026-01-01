Australia's T20I captain, Mitchell Marsh, achieved a personal milestone during the ongoing Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2025-26 match, completing 2,000 Big Bash League runs. Marsh reached his 2000th BBL run in style, hitting a four off Mitchell Owen on the fourth ball of the 14th over. In 76 BBL matches, Marsh has scored 2000* runs, which include 1 hundred and 13 half-centuries, since making his debut for Perth Scorchers in the BBL 2011-12 edition. Babar Azam Slams Second Big Bash League Half-Century, Achieves Feat During Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

Mitchell Marsh Reaches 2,000 BBL Runs

