Mitchell Marsh decimated the opposition bowling attack at Bellerive Oval in the ongoing Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2025-26 match, to register his second Big Bash League hundred. Marsh maulled the likes of Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, and Mitchell Owen to score a BBL hundred off 55 balls, which included 11 fours and 5 monstrous sixes. Marsh opened the innings for Scorchers and so far added 150 plus runs for the third wicket, where Aaron Hardie had contributed 75. In 76 BBL matches, all for Perth Scorchers, Marsh has scored 2,000+ runs, with two hundreds and 12 half-centuries. This is also Marsh's highest-ever BBL score. Mitchell Marsh Completes 2000 Big Bash League Runs, Achieves Feat During Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2025-26 Match.

Mitchell Marsh Scores BBL Hundred

A scintillating century from the Bison! 🦬👏 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/QIA48klz0V — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 1, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BBL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)