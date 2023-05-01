Faf du Plessis has returned for Royal Challengers Bangalore as their captain, replacing Virat Kohli, who led the team in three games. The other changes to their team are Josh Hazlewood and Anuj Rawat. Rawat has replaced Shahbaz Ahmed. For Lucknow Super Giants, Krishnappa Gowtham has been included in place of Avesh Khan. RCB have won the toss and they will bat first. From JioCinema Marathi Commentary to IPL Return! Kedar Jadhav Set for A Comeback After RCB Signs Him for Remainder of IPL 2023.

See Toss Report

See Playing XI of Both Sides

The Playing XIs are in! What do you make of the two sides today in the #LSGvRCB clash? Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/jbDXvbwuzm #TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/lHzHLLFixG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2023

