Kedar Jadhav is set for a comeback in the Indian Premier League after the Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him for the remainder of the 16th edition of the tournament. Jadhav, a right-handed batter also handy with his off-spin, will bring his experience to the RCB team, especially the middle order. Jadhav is, however, not new to RCB, having already played 17 matches for the franchise between 2016 and 2017. But did you know that he was a Marathi commentator for JioCinema for this edition of the IPL? Rohit Sharma Real Age! Mumbai Indians Captain Jokes About his Birthday With Harsha Bhogle Post MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Kedar Jadhav Makes Comeback in IPL

Kedar Jadhav was doing Marathi commentary for JioCinema. Now he'll be part of RCB in IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/wVCAlDGVMR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023

Yes, like many active cricketers, he too was part of the commentary panel and now, he will be returning to the field after a gap. Jadhav had last played in the IPL in 2021. He went unsold in the auction prior to IPL 2023. Jadhav is a crucial addition to the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad, which has had its middle order, especially the young Indian batters struggle so far. The bulk of RCB’s runs this season in IPL have come from the bats of skipper Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell and barring these three, no other player in the batting department has really stepped up to the plate and performed for the side. With Jadhav, RCB not only have a reliable player but also a vastly experienced batter, capable of performing in pressure situations. ‘Will Not Join School Until RCB Wins IPL’ Cute Young Fan’s Witty Placard Goes Viral.

Jadhav has represented several sides in the IPL, the likes of which include now defunct-Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi (Daredevils) and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Having played 93 matches, he has scored 1196 runs so far with a highest score of 69*. According to a report from ESPN Cricinfo, David Willey suffered a toe-injury against KKR and that has led to RCB signing Jadhav for a second stint with the franchise. Placed sixth, RCB need to pick up the pace and get some wins to mount a challenge for the top four.

