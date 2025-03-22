The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has commenced with the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The KKR vs RCB promises of a lot as KKR are the defending champions and they are playing at home against rivals RCB, who are coming in a new look. RCB have won the toss and opted to bowl first while KKR have got off to a good start. Fans eager to check the live scorecard of the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 opening match can get the entire information here. Rinku Singh Dances With Shah Rukh Khan On 'Lutt Putt Gaya' During IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Ahead of KKR vs RCB (Watch Video).

IPL 2025 Live Scorecard of KKR vs RCB

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)