The grand opening ceremony of the IPL 2025 saw stars of Bollywood and music industry perform at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Shah Rukh Khan was the moderator of the show and he hosted it brilliantly. He also called Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh on the stage for a fun chat. Shah Rukh Khan also requested Rinku Singh to dance in songs of one of his movies. Rinku and Shah Rukh danced to the tunes of 'Lutt Putt Gaya'. Fans loved it and the video went viral on social media. Virat Kohli Felicitated With Special ‘IPL 18’ Memento by BCCI President Roger Binny During IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Ahead of RCB vs KKR Match (See Pic).

Rinku Singh Dances With Shah Rukh Khan On 'Lutt Putt Gaya'

