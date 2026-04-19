A viral video of an Ishan Kishan lookalike serving tea has taken social media by storm during the IPL 2026 season. The unidentified vendor, whose facial features closely resemble the star batter, was filmed preparing tea at a local stall, sparking humorous comparisons online. Fans have dubbed the vendor 'Ishan’s twin', with the clip garnering millions of views. The timing coincides with Kishan’s current role captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the absence of the injured Pat Cummins. You can follow the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard.

Ishan Kishan Lookalike

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