Bats have come into focus oflate with umpires constantly keeping a check on the size of the willow. India's Jemimah Rodrigues, who has been in the limelight since the Women's World Cup 2026, found herself in a fix when Delhi Capitals teammates Lizelle Lee, Chinelle Henry, and Marizanne Kapp started checking the franchise captain's bat ahead of WPL 2026. In a clip shared on social media, the likes of Lee, Henry, and Kapp could be seen joking, doubting Rodrigues' bats as the Indian batter constantly called them legal, showcasing fun banter among players. Where to Watch Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Live Streaming.

Delhi Capitals' Teammates Check Jemimah Rodrigues' Bat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Capitals (@delhicapitals)

