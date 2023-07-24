India promoted Ishan Kishan during their second innings in the 2nd Test match West Indies in Trinidad at the Queen's Park Oval. India were leading by 183 runs at the Innings break and they need some quickfire knocks to extend the lead in a short time. Ishan Kishan scored his maiden Test half-century in just 34 deliveries while playing with Rishabh Pant's bat. The bat had RP17 written on it. Ishan also reached his century by hitting a massive one handed six like Pant. Rohit Sharma Becomes Batsman With Double Digit Scores in Most Consecutive Test Innings, Achieves Feat in IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

Ishan Kishan Scores His Maiden Test Half-Century With Rishab Pant's Bat

Ishan Kishan was batting with Rishabh Pant's bat of RP17. He completed his fifty with a shot similar to which Pant hits. pic.twitter.com/5WDya5chBx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 23, 2023

Ishan Kishan Maiden Test Half-Century Moment

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)