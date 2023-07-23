India came out with momentum and intent in the Day 4 of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 wrapping up the innings of the hosts early. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out to bat and took on the West Indies attack scoring at a very fast pace and became the holder of the feat of stitching together the fastest ever fifty run opening partnership of India. Rohit Sharma also became the cricketer to reach double digit score in most consecutive innings in Test cricket. He leads the list by scoring a double digit score in 30 consecutive innings. Indian Cricket Team Creates Record! Registers Fastest 100 By A Team in Tests, Achieves Feat Against West Indies.

Rohit Sharma Becomes Batsman With Double Digit Scores in Most Consecutive Test Innings

Reaching double digit score in most consecutive Test innings: 30 - ROHIT SHARMA🇮🇳 29 - Mahela Jayawardene🇱🇰 25 - Len Hutton🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 25 - Rohan Kanhai🏝️ 24 - AB de Villiers🇿🇦#WIvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 23, 2023

