The 28th match of the Indian Street Premier League 2025 will be played between Majhi Mumbai and Chennai Singams. The Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singams match will be hosted at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane on Sunday. The much-awaited clash will begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of ISPL 2025 and fans can watch the Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singams live telecast on the Star Sports First TV channel. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singams live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription. Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Majhi Mumbai's Victory in ISPL 2025 with Sachin Tendulkar and Team (View Pics).

Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singams Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)