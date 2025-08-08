Former England pacer Stuart Broad has taken a dig at Glenn McGrath's bold prediction of Australia whitewashing England by 5-0 margin in the upcoming Ashes 2025 in Australia. England has not won an Ashes series since 2015. The Three Lions have drawn two and lost two and have not won a series – or indeed a Test in Australia – since 2010-11. Talking to BBC Radio 5 Live, McGrath made a bold prediction about the upcoming Ashes series. "It's very rare for me to make a prediction, isn't it? And I can't make a different one – 5-0." Reacting to McGrath's statement, Stuart Broad shared a post on his X handle and wrote, "It's August!! At least let us land Glenn!" The Ashes 2025 will be played from November 21 to January 8, 2026. England National Cricket Team Faces Key Questions Ahead of Ashes 2025–26 Tour of Australia.

Stuart Broad Reacts to Glenn McGrath's 5-0 Prediction

It’s August!! At least let us land Glenn! https://t.co/6Gp8zfql4j — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 8, 2025

