India vs Australia 2025 Full Schedule: India and Australia, two of the world's best white-ball teams, will battle it each other in the ODI and T20I series in October 2025. The two teams historically have had a memorable rivalry and another chapter is set to be added to that story when the India National Cricket Team tours Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is. Meanwhile, you can download the India vs Australia 2025 full schedule in PDF format for free here. The India vs Australia 2025 series will start with three ODIs that get underway on October 19 and will come to an end with a five-match IND vs AUS 2025 T20I series, the last of which is set to be played on November 8. India Squad for Australia ODI Series 2025 Announced: Shubman Gill Named New Captain; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Included.

India's squads for both the IND vs AUS ODI and T20I series were announced by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and they featured some surprises! While the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to international cricket is among the headlines, the fact that the BCCI has replaced Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill as the new Team India ODI captain has been the biggest talking point. Shubman Gill, earlier this year, had succeeded Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain and that has continued in the 50-over format as well. Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, will continue to lead India in T20Is and will aim at adding to his credentials as T20I captain after winning the Asia Cup 2025 unbeaten throughout the tournament. Why Rohit Sharma Was Removed As India’s ODI Captain Ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 ODI Series? Check Reason.

India vs Australia 2025 Full Schedule

Date Match Venue City Time (IST) October 19 1st ODI Optus Stadium Perth 11:00 AM October 23 2nd ODI Adelaide Oval Adelaide 9:30 AM October 25 3rd ODI Sydney Cricket Ground Sydney 9:00 AM October 29 1st T20I Manuka Oval Canberra 1:30 PM October 31 2nd T20I Melbourne Cricket Ground Melbourne 1:30 PM November 2 3rd T20I Bellerive Oval Hobart 1:30 PM November 6 4th T20I Bill Pippen Oval Gold Coast 2:00 PM November 8 5th T20I Brisbane Cricket Ground Brisbane 2:00 PM

The IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series is set to be an interesting one as it fans will look forward to seeing how Shubman Gill fares as ODI captain for the first time in his career. Also, all eyes would be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who would look to make an impact with the bat in hand Down Under. The IND vs AUS 2025 T20I series on the other hand, will be important as it will provide a platform for both India and Australia to prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup that is set to take place in 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2025 02:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).