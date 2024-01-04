Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah had a successful outing at Newlands in Cape Town in the second Test match between India and South Africa as the duo combined to power India to memorable victory in Cape Town. In the post match interview when Mohammed Siraj was asked about his success, he said that him receiving inputs about the conditions and strategy from Jasprit Bumrah at the other ends helps him a lot. Siraj gave his statement in Hindi and Bumrah acted as the interpreter who in turn skipped the part where Siraj credited him and highlighted the communication between themselves. Fans loved his humble side and made the video viral on social media. ‘Don’t Mind Playing on Pitches Like This As Long As Everyone Keeps Their Mouth Shut in India’ Rohit Sharma Speaks Up On Cape Town Pitch.

Jasprit Bumrah Avoids Naming Himself During English Translation As Mohammed Siraj Credits Senior Pacer

