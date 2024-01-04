India secured a solid victory against South Africa in the 2nd of the two-Test series at Cape Town. They won by seven wickets and also levelled the two match series 1-1 after a big defeat against the hosts in the first match at Centurion by an innings and 32 runs. This is only the second Test series India has drawn in South Africa. This is the first time they have drawn a Test series in South Africa since 2010-11. The Newlands pitch was very much bowler friendly with the ball bouncing in an inconsistent manner from fuller lengths. The spiciness of the pitch has caused the Test match to end it within two days making it the shortest Test match ever in terms of balls being bowled List of Test Matches Ending in Two Days As India vs South Africa Cape Town Test Becomes Shortest Match in Test Cricket History.

India captain Rohit Sharma also called out the match referees and pointed out there’s inconsistency in the way the officials rate pitches in different countries. He said “I don’t mind being on pitches like this as long as everyone keeps their mouth shut in India and no-one is talking about the pitches there. Yes, it is dangerous, but you come here to challenge yourself and you must face up to it,” he added.

The Newlands pitch posed great challenge in front of both sides. Neither of the side's spinners bowled a single delivery and the batters were in consistent threat of injury as the ball jumped of unnaturally from certain spots. The Test match ended in only five sessions and after 107 overs being bowled. Batters of neither side could spend time on the crease and at one point just looked to attack. India lost six wickets at 0 runs at one point and South Africa just crossed fifty in the first innings. India vs South Africa Match in Cape Town Becomes Shortest-Ever in History of Test Cricket As Visitors Win by Seven Wickets on Day Two.

“In India, when it turns on day one, people say ‘Oh, there is a puff of dust’. We need to stay neutral, especially match referees." Rohit added." I would love to see how the pitches are rated. I still can’t believe the World Cup final pitch was rated below standard. A player got a hundred there. They must rate pitches based on what they see, not based on countries,” he signed off.

