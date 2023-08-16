Jasprit Bumrah has been out of cricketing action for nearabout a year now. Persistent back injuries have delayed his comeback and he missed a significant portion of cricket including the T20 World Cup 2022 and the IPL 2023. Now, ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, he has returned in action and was spotted bowling in team India's practice in Dublin. Bumrah is all set to lead the Indian cricket team in the three-match T20i series in Ireland.

Jasprit Bumrah Spotted Bowling in Team India Practice

The moment we have all been waiting for. @Jaspritbumrah93 like we have always known him. 🔥🔥 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uyIzm2lcI9 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2023

