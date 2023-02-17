Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh and Sneh Rana were seen shaking a leg to traditional dance moves upon their arrival in Port Elizabeth ahead of India's match against England at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The Indian cricket team have won both games played so far and will hope to beat England. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

Team India Players Shake A Leg

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)