South Africa is set to host the eighth edition of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 from February 10 to 26. A pulsating 17-day-long multi-nation tournament will see top 10 teams participating. The coveted event will stage 23 matches at three different venues across South Africa. The tournament opener is scheduled on February 10 at Newlands Cricket Stadium between hosts South Africa and Sri Lanka. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will be played in two rounds: the Group Stage and the Knockouts. Group 1 and Group 2, consisting of five different teams each, have been designed for the group stage. Hosts South Africa are clubbed with defending champions Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group 1, whereas the previous edition's runner-up India, England, Pakistan, Ireland and West Indies are placed in Group 2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 All Team Squads: Full Players List of Nations Participating in Twenty20 Cricket's Mega Event.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Group 1 Points Table

Teams P W L Points NRR Australia Women 0 0 0 0 0 Bangladesh Women 0 0 0 0 0 New Zealand Women 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa Women 0 0 0 0 0 Sri Lanka Women 0 0 0 0 0

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Group 2 Points Table

Teams P W L Points NRR England Women 0 0 0 0 0 India Women 0 0 0 0 0 Ireland Women 0 0 0 0 0 Pakistan Women 0 0 0 0 0 West Indies Women 0 0 0 0 0

The group stage will follow the round-robin format as each team is scheduled to play the remaining four teams from their respective group once. Each win will be awarded with two points on the group stage points table for the team emerging victorious. Once group stage matches conclude, the top two teams, on the points table from each group will advance directly to semi-finals. The top team from Group 1 will battle it out with the second-ranked team of Group 2 in the semi-final and vice-versa. Eventually, the winners of both Semi-finals will make it to the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on February 26 at Newlands Cricket Ground.

