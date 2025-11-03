India women's national cricket team scripted history after they defeated the South Africa women's national cricket team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final to lift their maiden ICC title. While social media is congratulating the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India for their monumental achievement, star batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored a match-winning century against Australia in the second semi-final, took to her official Instagram handle, where she shared snippets with the World Cup trophy along with Smriti Mandhana and a few other teammates in the hotel room. The pictures quickly went viral on social media. ‘This Was My Dream, and You’ve Made It Come True…’ Jhulan Goswami Shares Emotional Note After India Lift ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy (See Post).

Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana Pose World Cup Title

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues (@jemimahrodrigues)

Are We Still Dreaming?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues (@jemimahrodrigues)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)