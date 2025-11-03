Legendary speedster Jhulan Goswami shared an emotional note after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India lifted the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title after defeating South Africa in Navi Mumbai. The former cricketer shared a post on her X handle and wrote, "This was my dream, and you’ve made it come true 💙@TheShafaliVerma‘s 70 and two big wickets @Deepti_Sharma06 ’s fifty and a fifer...absolute brilliance from both. The cup’s home 🇮🇳🏆". It is an emotional moment for Jhulan Goswami, who was part of Team India's five World Cups campaign, including 2005 and 2017, where the Women in Blue made it to the finals. ‘From the Heartbreak of 2005…’ Mithali Raj Pens Heartwarming Note After Harmanpreet Kaur-Led India Win Historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Title (See Post).

Jhulan Goswami Shares Emotional Note After India Lift ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Title

This was my dream, and you’ve made it come true 💙@TheShafaliVerma‘s 70 and two big wickets, @Deepti_Sharma06’s fifty and a fifer...absolute brilliance from both. The cup’s home 🇮🇳🏆#WomensWorldCup2025 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/RwCDe8RATl — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Jhulan Goswami). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)