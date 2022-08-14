Jersey are set to take on Kenya in the CWC Challenge League Group B match on Sunday, August 14. The match will be played Grainville, St Saviour and is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live in India. But fans can watch live streaming of this game on the FanCode app.

Jersey vs Kenya:

IT’S HERE! The final day of @ICC Challenge League B is here and a winner will be crowned. The reds will do it with a win v Kenya but can still be champions if they lose and other results go our way. Grainville. 11am. Support the boys! 🇯🇪 pic.twitter.com/0FsWgTx6Aa — Jersey Cricket (@cricketinjersey) August 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)