Having been asked to bat first, India are off to a bellicose start, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson 98-runs for the first wicket in the ongoing IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium. As India's innings nears this finishing phase, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are nearing their respective milestones. Viewers in India can stream the ongoing match live for free on mobile devices via the JioHotstar application. For television audiences, the Star Sports Network is the official pay-TV broadcaster, while DD Sports provides a free telecast exclusively for DD Free Dish users. Abhishek Sharma Smashes Joint-Second Fastest Fifty For India in T20 World Cups, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live Streaming

The team sheets are out for the final time this tournament! 👊 Here's a look at the Playing XIs 📝 🇮🇳: Unchanged XI 🇳🇿: #JacobDuffy replaces McConchie ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/Tz1DBSb4nT pic.twitter.com/I6bNDAsNCb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

