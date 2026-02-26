Fans tuning into the India versus Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 8 match are witnessing history. Batting first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, India posted a record-breaking 256/4. Opener Abhishek Sharma struck a rapid 55, whilst explosive late hitting from Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma set a massive target for the visitors. Viewers in India can stream the ongoing match live for free on mobile devices via the JioHotstar application. For television audiences, the Star Sports Network is the official pay-TV broadcaster, while DD Sports provides a free telecast exclusively for DD Free Dish users. Abhishek Sharma Hits Maiden T20 World Cup Fifty, Achieves Feat During IND vs ZIM T20 WC 2026 Match

IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Live Streaming Online

A must-win match & here's how the teams line up! 📝 🇮🇳: Sanju & Axar replace Rinku & Washington 🇿🇼: Maposa replaces Cremer ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 👉 SUPER 8, #INDvZIM | LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/vIdZg7mGmy pic.twitter.com/m1hpuV1S60 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 26, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

