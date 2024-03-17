Jofra Archer has remained sidelined from action with injury for quite some time now. He played very few games of IPL 2023 and will miss the IPL 2024 as he continues his rehab. Jofra is currently preparing for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 touring Karnataka with the Sussex County Club. Sussex are in Karnataka as part of their pre-season programme for County Championship. Amidst that Jofra visits the RCB Cafe in Bengaluru and shares the picture of the cafe on his Instagram story. Fans loved it and made it viral on social media. 'Just Small Things...' Ishan Kishan Shares Awareness Message, Suggests Cricketers to Throw Water-Bottles Only In Dustbin After Practice (Watch Video).

Jofra Archer Visits RCB Cafe in Bengaluru

Jofra Archer Instagram Story (Photo Credits: @kingkohli18fan_/ Twitter)

