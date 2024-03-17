Ishan Kishan is currently practicing with the Mumbai Indians team preparing for the upcoming IPL 2024. Amidst this he shares a message for the viewers. Kishan suggests cricketers to not throw water-bottles around during practice. He added that water-bottles should only be thrown in the dustbin and not anywhere else. Kishan called the act as a 'Small Thing' but he further added that these small acts define success later in the career. Kumar Sangakkara Suggests Rajasthan Royals Players To Throw Bottles in Dustbins After Drinking Water As They Train Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Ishan Kishan Shares Awareness Message

Masti masti mein serious ho gaya, aur serious serious mein sahi baat bol gaya 🫶#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/N9Np7cIJn2 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)