After just 5 games into the new season, a bad pitch and rain washed out two games, but luckily we had a completed game between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers. The game entertained fans to the fullest but the high point of the game was a tremendous fielding effort from the Sixer’s wicket-keeper Josh Phillips. In the ninth over of the first inning, Ben Demount was the only recognized batsman at the crease following another abysmal performance by the Canes’ batting lineup. But he too couldn’t do much damage following a jaw-dropping catch by the Sixers wicket-keeper Phillips. The 26-year-old wicket-keeper showcased quickness and athleticism as he dived to his right to catch a nicked out-swinging delivery to dismiss McDermott. Sixers limited Hurricanes to just 135 runs and chased the total in 19.2 overs with a loss of four wickets. Ravi Shastri Joins BBL 2023–24 As Commentator; Aaron Finch Hails Him As ‘King of Commentary’ (Watch Video).

Watch Josh Phillips’s Sensational Catch in the Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes game

"He snared the right hand out, it held!" What a catch by Josh Philippe 🔥 The 'Canes are in real trouble now! #BBL13 #GoldenMoment @BKTtires pic.twitter.com/O4gyFqleTs — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 11, 2023

