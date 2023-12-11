Ravi Shastri, one of the most popular voices in cricket, has joined the commentary team for Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 and he was greeted with some warm comments from Aaron Finch. Shastri made his debut in BBL commentary during the Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes match and was seated alongside Mark Howard and Aaron Finch. The former Australia captain reacted to Shastri's introduction in the commentary box and called him the 'King of Commentary' and also the 'Voice of Cricket'. BBL 2023-24 Match Abandoned Due to Unsafe Pitch, Play Called Off in Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers After 6.5 Overs.

Watch Video Here:

The King of Commentary 👑 Welcome to the Big Bash, Ravi Shastri! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/9WuEYB2xQw — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 11, 2023

