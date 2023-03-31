Cloud of concerns surround Gujarat Titans as they might face a injury setback of Kane Williamson into the first match of the IPL 2023. In the third ball of the 13th over, Ruturaj Gaikwad tried to pull a Josh Little bouncer. It was well timed and was crossing the ropes when Kane Williamson leaped in the air trying to catch it. He grabbed it on the initial effort but when his body weight came down to his knee, he lost his balance and fell down grabbing it, Although Kane saved the six, it ended up as a boundary. The injury didn't look good for Kane and he might miss a significant portion of the season.

Kane Williamson Injured

Kane Williamson in pain. Hope he's fine! pic.twitter.com/k0lHeyXAsD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2023

Kane Williamson Fielding Effort

Kane Williamson Injury Moment

GT got 2 runs saved at the cost of Kane potentially getting out of the season. Sometimes fate doesn’t do a fair trade. Such a tragic end to an exceptionally remarkable effort.#GTvsCSK #KaneWilliamson #IPL2023 #Dhoni #HardikPandya #RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/LqFHivk9lL — Tushar Verma (@Vermaatushar) March 31, 2023

