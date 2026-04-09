A Brisbane Champions League match was briefly halted on Thursday when a wild kangaroo bounded onto the field at Baxter Oval. The incident occurred during the fixture between the Sydney Kangaroos and Brisbane Stars, causing a ten-minute delay as ground staff and rangers safely escorted the animal from the playing area. Spectators watched in amusement as the marsupial navigated the outfield before settling near the pitch. No injuries were reported, and the animal was successfully relocated to nearby bushland. Dog Turns Pitch Invader During Delhi Capitals Practice Match As Abhishek Porel Playfully Guides Animal Out Of Ground (Watch Video).

Kangaroo Interrupts Play

You’ll never guess what just happened in the Sydney Kangaroos’ innings everyone pic.twitter.com/F1gmMdeGsm — Rob Barron (@MonsieurJudge) April 9, 2026

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