A Delhi Capitals practice match was temporarily halted when an unexpected pitch invader, a stray dog, ran onto the field. The incident paused training as players looked on in amusement. Wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel quickly took charge of the situation. Rather than causing panic, Porel playfully interacted with the dog, gently guiding the animal past the boundary ropes so the squad could safely resume their match. Footage of the brief interruption surfaced online, quickly going viral. Axar Patel Channels Dhurandhar’s Jameel Jamali in Viral Delhi Capitals Reel Ahead of IPL 2026 (Watch Video).

Dog Enjoys His Play Time

It was playtime, and Abi obliged 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/0ClsG4QIkM — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 27, 2026

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