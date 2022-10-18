Chennai Born Karthik Meiyappan became the fifth bowler in the history of T20 World Cup to take a hat-trick. Playing for United Arab Emirates (UAE) against Sri Lanka, Meiyappan, who bowls leg-break, achieved the feat in the 15th over of Sri Lankan innings. He accounted for Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka to complete the hat-trick. Meiyappan finished with figures of 3/19 in four overs.

Record

Hat-tricks in Men's T20 World Cup history: Brett Lee Curtis Campher Kagiso Rabada Wanindu Hasaranga Karthik Meiyappan — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)